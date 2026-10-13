Italiano it Swiss Re: danni per 1,7 miliardi da grandine di agosto in Svizzera Original Read more: Swiss Re: danni per 1,7 miliardi da grandine di agosto in Svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The extreme weather that hit Switzerland at the end of August caused insured losses of around CHF1.7 billion, according to an estimate by Swiss Re. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Re estimates CHF1.7 billion hailstone damage This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 16:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The reinsurance company notes that the weather is increasingly becoming a driving force behind catastrophic events in Europe as well.

The hailstorm that struck Switzerland occurred in a relatively densely populated area, said Leopold Camara, a senior executive at the company, during a press conference at the reinsurance industry meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany.

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