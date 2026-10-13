Swiss Re Estimates CHF1.7 Billion Hailstone Damage
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Swiss Re: danni per 1,7 miliardi da grandine di agosto in Svizzera
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Read more: Swiss Re: danni per 1,7 miliardi da grandine di agosto in Svi
The reinsurance company notes that the weather is increasingly becoming a driving force behind catastrophic events in Europe as well.
The hailstorm that struck Switzerland occurred in a relatively densely populated area, said Leopold Camara, a senior executive at the company, during a press conference at the reinsurance industry meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany.More More Climate solutions Is it raining harder and harder? Yes, it's not just your imagination
This content was published on Oct 8, 2026 Switzerland is seeing heavier downpours, and climate change could make them up to 30% more intense. Here's what's driving the trend.Read more: Is it raining harder and harder? Yes, it's not just your imagin
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