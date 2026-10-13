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Govt Sets 5,841-Tonne Sugar Export Quota For EU Under TRQ Scheme For 2026-27

Govt Sets 5,841-Tonne Sugar Export Quota For EU Under TRQ Scheme For 2026-27


Date: 2026-10-13 02:10:47

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) The government has allowed the export of 5,841 tonnes of sugar to the European Union (EU) under the tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme for 2026-27, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

The quota will apply for the period from October 2026 to September 2027, according to a public notice issued by the DGFT on October 9.

In a separate notification, the DGFT extended the minimum import price (MIP) condition on glufosinate and its salts, used in weedicide formulations, until April 12, 2027, PTI reported.

Export Policy For Prepared Culture Media Amended

In another notification, the DGFT amended the export policy for prepared culture media to enable the issuance of Shipment Clearance Certificates and Health Certificates wherever required by the importing country.

Prepared culture media are nutrient-rich solid, semi-solid or liquid formulations used to grow, isolate and identify microorganisms in clinical, industrial and research laboratories.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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