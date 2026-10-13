PM Gatishakti Completes Five Years, Evaluates Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 20.23 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - KNN India)The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP), launched in October 2021, has integrated more than 1,800 data layers covering 58 Central Ministries and Departments and all 36 States and Union Territories, according to the government.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) has evaluated 421 infrastructure projects worth Rs 20.23 lakh crore under the initiative in 2026, focusing on multimodal connectivity, last-mile links and coordination among infrastructure projects.

The geospatial digital platform, developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), has integrated more than 65 software modules and tools and over 100 mobile and web applications.

The initiative has expanded to district-level and social-sector planning, incorporating infrastructure such as roads, schools, healthcare facilities and water pipelines.

The PM GatiShakti Public platform, using the Unified Geospatial Interface, was launched in September 2025 to provide selected data-analytics capabilities to private entities and the public.

Other digital components include the Knowledge Management System, Decentralized Data Uploading and Management System, and PM GatiShakti National Master Plan Dashboard.

The government has also approved the Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) to strengthen transport and logistics planning, project appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment.

The authority is intended to improve multimodal connectivity, infrastructure efficiency and logistics costs.

(KNN Bureau)

