Symbotic Acquires Cellumation To Advance Warehouse Sortation Technology

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Symbotic, a specialist in AI-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, has announced the acquisition of cellumation, a Bremen, Germany-based automation company and creator of the celluveyor, a patented, software-driven sortation technology.

The celluveyor is made up of hundreds of independently controlled, omnidirectional cells. Each cell can move an item in any direction, meaning the celluveyor does not simply move products; it decides where products should go while moving them.

By replacing traditional conveyor-based sortation with this intelligent, software-driven surface, Symbotic expects to deliver more throughput and handle a wider range of products in a fraction of the space traditional conveyors require.

The technology – a key enabler for the next generation of inbound and outbound robotic cells – is a natural fit with Symbotic's roadmap: it will enable Symbotic to simplify cell architecture and free up critical warehouse space for more storage and other high-value uses, with the potential to reduce capital equipment costs.

Rick Cohen, chairman and CEO of Symbotic, says:“cellumation's technology is a game-changer. By bringing the celluveyor into the Symbotic portfolio, we are accelerating our ability to help customers achieve higher performance, better space utilization, and lower system costs while continuing to push the boundaries of physical AI across the supply chain.”

cellumation's technology is particularly relevant in industries and markets where facility footprints are constrained and efficient use of space is increasingly critical.

The technology is already proving its compelling value in live deployments for postal, e-commerce, and logistics operators worldwide.

To that end, cellumation will continue operating under its own name, serving its existing customers and growing its business – in addition to being integrated into Symbotic's systems.

Cohen says:“Building on our recent acquisitions of ARMS Innovations and Fox Robotics, this transaction brings another diversified, standalone product into Symbotic's portfolio – one that will be sold both directly to customers and other integrators, and integrated into Symbotic's solutions.”

Dr-Ing Hendrik Thamer, co-founder and CEO of cellumation, says:“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a completely new category of material flow technology.

“Joining Symbotic provides us with the resources, scale, and strategic partnership needed to accelerate that vision globally.

“Just as importantly, cellumation will continue serving customers across multiple industries, bringing the benefits of the celluveyor to organizations wherever it can create value.”

cellumation's founding team – both Thamer and co-founder and chief technology officer Dr-Ing Claudio Uriarte – will remain with the company and continue to lead its operations.

The acquisition also strengthens Symbotic's presence in Europe. cellumation brings a proven track record of automation deployment across the region, established customer relationships, an experienced local leadership team, and accomplished regional organization.