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Lubov Gallery To Continue Operations After Founder's Death


Date: 2026-10-13 02:07:20

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Lubov, a prominent gallery in New York City's Chinatown, will remain open following the passing of its founder, Francisco Correa Cordero, earlier this year. Cordero, who died in August at the age of 37, established Lubov in 2016. The gallery has featured artists such as Eunnam Hong, My Barbarian, Andres Serrano, Mimi Park, Shannon Cartier Lucy, and Covey Gong. Its name was a tribute to Luba Drozd, whom Cordero was married to when he first opened the space.

On Tuesday, the gallery announced that Mode Bonafilia and Kristen Wasik would lead its continued operations. Bonafilia had served as the gallery's director of community programming and education since 2025. Wasik was previously a director at Lubov from 2023 to 2024 and returned earlier this year, having also worked at Chart and the now-closed Lyles & King.

“Following Cordero's sudden passing in August, Bonafilia and Wasik committed without hesitation to carrying the gallery forward,” the gallery stated in an Instagram post.“At a time in which alternative spaces in New York are becoming increasingly scarce, they regard Lubov's continuation as essential. Whether or not to continue the gallery was never a question. Under their direction, the gallery will honor Cordero's legacy while building upon it, supporting artists who make work out of necessity rather than for market value.”

The first exhibition under the gallery's new leadership will be a solo show for Michael Hafftka, a painter based in New York. His exhibition is scheduled to open on October 24.

We previously reported:

Tang Contemporary has closed its Wong Chuk Hang branch in Hong Kong, facing allegations of unpaid debts to artists, landlords, and logistics providers.

Source: ARTnews

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USA Art News

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