Jonathan Nez, Former Navajo President, Seeks Arizona Congress Seat

MENAFN - USA Art News), who served as president of thefromto, is campaigning to become the firstto representinthis. Nez is running to fliplargest congressional district by area, a seat currently held by

Nez's political platform, titled“ Warrior Up,” is structured around four core pillars, which references the significance of the number four to the Diné people. For the Diné, the world is defined by four sacred mountains, each corresponding to a cardinal direction. His campaign focuses on reducing healthcare and housing costs, developing sustainable rural infrastructure, addressing corruption in Washington, and the principle that“water is life and food is medicine.” In Arizona, where the Colorado River faces severe strain from long-term drought, one in three Diné households do not have access to clean water.

Nez highlighted how his upbringing on the Navajo Reservation in Shonto, a small community in northeastern Arizona, shaped his political perspective. He recalled growing up without running water or electricity, a reality shared by many, including his wife. He described an upbringing rooted in hard work, including tending to livestock and farms. Nez stated,“I grew up in a very small community, Shonto, where we lived without running water or electricity. There's a lot of folks, including my wife, who grew up that way. But we had livestock, we had our farms, and so it was an upbringing of hard work: tending to our animals, herding sheep, herding cattle, riding horses, going to the farms, getting our food, getting the corn from the farm, starting a fire, and roasting the corn on an open flame while we're tending to our livestock. Those were fun days. We didn't know that was a hard upbringing, right? We were just growing up, and that's what was expected of us. I say that because it has shaped who I am today. And I think over my 20-plus years in public service, I have worked hard and gotten things done because of my upbringing.”

He initially came from a conservative household, with both parents identifying as Republicans and attending a Baptist church, while also maintaining a strong sense of his Navajo identity. Although now a Democrat, Nez shared that his parents instilled in him and his siblings a“bootstrap mentality.” Elders encouraged pursuing education and professional experience outside the Navajo Nation, then returning to help the community. Nez followed this path, becoming involved in local community government in his mid-20s, then serving as a lawmaker and council member for the Navajo Nation. He was also elected twice to the county Board of Supervisors, which is comparable to a county commissioner, before becoming the vice president and then president of the country's largest Indian tribe. This experience, he noted, provided him with a deeper understanding of working directly with the federal government.

The political environment for Nez's campaign recently included an incident where a Trump-aligned Political Action Committee (PAC) ran an advertisement featuring a photograph of a different Navajo leader, who was a Republican supporter, instead of Nez. The PAC acknowledged and corrected this error. All photos in the original report were courtesy of Zach Bradshaw, including one of Jonathan Nez at the 2026 Tuba City Homecoming Parade in Arizona.

Source: Hyperallergic