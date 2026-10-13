Seven London Exhibitions To See During Frieze Week

MENAFN - USA Art News) London's art scene is presenting several notable exhibitions for Frieze Week, featuring a diverse range of artistic periods and styles. Withacross Frieze London and Frieze Masters in Regent's Park, the city's cultural offerings extend beyond the main fairs.

Among the recommended exhibitions are“Renoir and Love” at the National Gallery,“The 90s: Art and Fashion” at Tate Britain,“Salman Toor: Someone Like You” at the Courtauld Gallery, and“Tim Walker's Fairyland: Love and Legends” at the National Portrait Gallery. These shows highlight the city's vibrant cultural landscape.

We previously reported:

London's Frieze Week welcomes two new satellite fairs, London Invitational and Fair Play, offering fresh models for art viewing and sales.

London's art scene during Frieze, running from October 14 to 18, will feature new dining spots, classic hotels, and shopping destinations.

Source: ARTnews