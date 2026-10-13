Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Seven London Exhibitions To See During Frieze Week


Date: 2026-10-13 02:07:20

(MENAFN- USA Art News) London's art scene is presenting several notable exhibitions for Frieze Week, featuring a diverse range of artistic periods and styles. With 309 exhibitors across Frieze London and Frieze Masters in Regent's Park, the city's cultural offerings extend beyond the main fairs.

Among the recommended exhibitions are“Renoir and Love” at the National Gallery,“The 90s: Art and Fashion” at Tate Britain,“Salman Toor: Someone Like You” at the Courtauld Gallery, and“Tim Walker's Fairyland: Love and Legends” at the National Portrait Gallery. These shows highlight the city's vibrant cultural landscape.

We previously reported:

London's Frieze Week welcomes two new satellite fairs, London Invitational and Fair Play, offering fresh models for art viewing and sales.

London's art scene during Frieze, running from October 14 to 18, will feature new dining spots, classic hotels, and shopping destinations.

Source: ARTnews

MENAFN13102026005694012507ID1111802846


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search