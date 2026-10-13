Missionirnewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Secures $5.1 Million Development And Clinical Manufacturing Agreement
Following the agreement, Scinai's committed customer orders across its Jerusalem and Yavne operations reached approximately $7.6 million, up 300% from $1.9 million at year-end 2025 and more than double the $3.1 million reported in August 2026. The agreement also presents potential additional clinical manufacturing opportunities with an indicative, uncommitted value of $5.85 million for late 2027 through the first half of 2028, subject to further agreements and development milestones.
To view the full press release, visit
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.
Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at
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