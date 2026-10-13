Missionirnewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Secures $5.1 Million Development And Clinical Manufacturing Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company operating a growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) alongside an immunology-focused therapeutic development platform, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., has entered into a definitive development and clinical manufacturing agreement with a U.S.-based, Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company. The agreement expands an existing customer relationship and includes approximately $5.1 million in committed base service fees, subject to performance and contractual terms. The engagement covers development and clinical manufacturing services for an investigational oncology product, with revenue expected during 2026 and 2027 and stability services extending beyond 2027.

Following the agreement, Scinai's committed customer orders across its Jerusalem and Yavne operations reached approximately $7.6 million, up 300% from $1.9 million at year-end 2025 and more than double the $3.1 million reported in August 2026. The agreement also presents potential additional clinical manufacturing opportunities with an indicative, uncommitted value of $5.85 million for late 2027 through the first half of 2028, subject to further agreements and development milestones.

To view the full press release, visit

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

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