Missionirnewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Raises $1.75 Million Through Warrant Exercises To Advance AVERSA Fentanyl Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that 272,671 NTRBW warrants were exercised at a strike price of $6.43, generating approximately $1.75 million in proceeds. The warrants expired Sept. 30 without extension, leaving the company with no remaining tradable warrants. Nutriband plans to use the proceeds primarily to support the remaining clinical development of AVERSA Fentanyl and submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing approval. AVERSA Fentanyl is being developed as a potential first-of-its-kind opioid patch with abuse-deterrent properties, with estimated peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million, according to a 2022 Health Advances market analysis.

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About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

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