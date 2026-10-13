Missionirnewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) To Present AI-Powered Railway Safety Solutions At LD Micro Main Event

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80), an early commercialization-stage technology company developing AI-integrated railway safety systems, announced its participation in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place Oct. 19-21, 2026, in Los Angeles. CEO David BenDavid and CFO Ofer Naveh will highlight the company's commercial progress, including the recent launch of YardFlow(TM), an AI-powered solution designed to improve operational awareness and optimize switching operations in industrial and freight railyards. Management will also discuss TrackScout(TM) for mainline operations, YardFlow Flex(TM) for challenging yard environments and recent developments in the North American market. The company is scheduled to present Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Pacific time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

To view the full press release, visit

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

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