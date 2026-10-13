Billiondollarbreaks VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA) Presents First In Vivo Proof-Of-Concept Data For Bitac-ADC Platform At World ADC Congress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, presented its first in vivo proof-of-concept data and additional in vitro findings validating its BiTAC-ADC technology platform at the 17th World ADC Congress in San Diego. The in vivo study demonstrated significant tumor regression in a breast cancer model following a single 3 mg/kg dose, with no observed decrease in body weight. The results also showed that both BiTAC-ADC components were required to produce the intended tumor-specific response.

Additional in vitro studies demonstrated the platform's ability to distinguish cancer cells from healthy cells, prevent the release of active toxins outside the tumor and target multiple cancer cell lines. The findings support the potential of BiTAC-ADCs to deliver efficacy comparable to conventional antibody-drug conjugates while offering a differentiated safety profile designed to reduce systemic toxicity.

To view the full press release, visit

About VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA)

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

BiTAC(R) is a registered trademark of VERAXA Biotech GmbH.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VRXA are available in the company's newsroom at

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.