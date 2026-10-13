Billiondollarbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Appoints Four National Security Leaders To Advisory Council

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) announced the appointment of former National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Administrator Tom D'Agostino, retired Adm. James F. Caldwell, retired Adm. William K. Lescher and former NNSA Acting Administrator Neile Miller to its National Security Advisory Council. D'Agostino and Caldwell will serve as co-chairs. The appointments support the company's expansion into uranium conversion through its subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp., as it works to establish a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain serving U.S. defense and energy needs.

The council brings together two former Navy admirals and two former NNSA leaders with extensive experience in nuclear security, naval propulsion and federal energy programs. Their appointments come as the NNSA seeks a long-term domestic supply of unobligated U.S.-origin uranium and conversion services, while demand for nuclear fuel expands across military and civilian applications.

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About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, anchored by the Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production, and fuel cycle infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

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