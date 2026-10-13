Eliminating“Immune Fog” Shows Promise In Cancer Interception

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As scientists race to find effective treatments against cancer, others are working to address tumors before they progress into full-blown cancers. A recent study conducted in the UK has found a possible way to stop cancer in its tracks during its initial stages.

Cancer interception is attracting plenty of research attention, and breakthroughs like these are helping to give the new field increasing prominence in the scientific community. Given that some mice still developed lung cancer even after being treated to clear the immune fog, advanced immunotherapies being developed by firms like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) can possibly help those...

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