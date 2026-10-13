Jaguar Launches Its First EV In The US

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Jaguar has introduced its first fully electric vehicle in the United States, marking an important change for the British luxury carmaker. The new model, called the Jaguar Type 01, was presented in New York as part of the company's plan to create a new identity and attract wealthy customers who value technology, design and performance.

For buyers that find the price tag of Jaguar's new offering to be out of their range, several brands, such as Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), could have alternatives that they can consider in...

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