Ainewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) To Showcase Mudra Studio Evaluation Kit At Augmented Enterprise Summit 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS), a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced its participation in Augmented Enterprise Summit 2026, taking place Oct. 13-15 in Atlanta, where it will demonstrate its newly available Mudra Studio Evaluation Kit at Booth 620. The kit combines the company's Mudra Link neural wristband with Mudra Studio software, enabling enterprise innovation teams to develop, test and customize touchless controls for smart glasses and extended reality (XR) applications using natural-language prompts. The wristband uses electromyography (EMG)-based sensing and Bluetooth connectivity to support gesture-based navigation, including tapping, swiping and scrolling. Designed for applications in manufacturing, logistics and healthcare, the solution allows organizations to evaluate customized interactions within existing workflows while reducing initial development effort.

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About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

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