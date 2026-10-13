Ainewsbreaks AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial Highlighting Power-Backed AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) announced its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of more than 75 brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN). The editorial, titled“Contracted Capacity Becomes Key Metric for AI Infrastructure Investors to Watch,” examines how rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is reshaping infrastructure development and increasing the importance of securing reliable power capacity. The article highlights AZIO AI's Atlas One project in south Texas, where the company recently signed its first hosting agreement with Power Champion Investment Limited for an initial 10 megawatts of capacity, with expansion rights up to 50 megawatts. The agreement establishes Atlas One's first contracted, paying customer as the company advances its power-backed AI computing infrastructure strategy.

To view the full press release, visit

About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.