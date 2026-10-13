Techmediabreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Announces Mindwave NILA Token Listing On Pionex Exchange

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) announced that NILA, the native utility and governance token of the MindChain network developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, is scheduled to begin trading on the Pionex cryptocurrency exchange Oct. 14, 2026, at 6 a.m. Eastern time. The listing will make NILA available to eligible users through the NILA/USDT trading pair, with access to Pionex's standard trading features and automated trading tools. The listing expands international access to NILA ahead of its planned migration to MindChain, an Ethereum-based Layer 2 network designed to support enterprise blockchain applications. MindWave has recently signed agreements to develop three dedicated networks - AQUAEChain, FlashChain and AssureChain - on MindChain. Following the network's launch, NILA is designed to support transaction fees, staking and network security, subject to applicable regulatory and technical requirements.

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About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

About MindWaveDAO

MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.

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