Rockbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Secures Gold And Silver Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners, Including Up To $5 Million In Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced a definitive gold and silver purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited covering 100% of the precious metals produced from a planned bulk sample at its Swanson Gold Project, to be processed at the company's wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The agreement includes an option for an unsecured working capital advance of up to US$5 million, available beginning Jan. 1, 2027, to support mining and processing activities. The advance carries interest at three-month CME SOFR plus 7.50% and is repayable through deductions from gold and silver deliveries, with no prepayment penalties, arrangement fees, equity or warrants.

The agreement supports LaFleur Minerals' mine-to-mill development strategy as it advances the Swanson Gold Project and continues recommissioning work at the Beacon Gold Mill. The company is also conducting environmental and geotechnical studies to support required permits. Following execution of the agreement, LaFleur will not proceed with its previously announced nonbinding term sheet with Trafigura Canada Limited.

To view the full press release, visit

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 20,642 hectares (206 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur Minerals has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold targets and several others that make up the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. The Swanson Gold Project is located approximately 55 kilometres north of Val-d'Or in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions. The Val-d'Or-Malartic mining district, 50 to 75 kilometres south and southwest of Swanson, hosts several operating mines and advanced projects, including Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic, Goldex and LaRonde mines, Eldorado Gold's Lamaque Complex, Fresnillo's Novador project, and Cartier Resources' Chimo Mine project. Further northeast, Gold Fields is advancing the Windfall deposit, while Bonterra Resources is advancing the Barry and Gladiator deposits in the Urban-Barry gold camp. Mineralization at these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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