Cryptonewsbreaks Ibnai Launches Ibnai Wallet, Surpassing 64,000 New Wallets In Five Days

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi), a leader in AI-powered financial communications and capital markets solutions, announced the successful launch of its IBNAi Wallet, with more than 64,000 new wallets created in the first five days, averaging more than 12,000 per day. Developed in collaboration with Dynamic and supported by a strategic partnership with Fireblocks, the enterprise-grade, non-custodial wallet is designed to provide secure, streamlined access to the company's digital asset ecosystem for corporate issuers, business clients and community participants holding the native $IBNAi utility token.

The wallet features email and passkey authentication, multi-party computation security, multi-chain token transfers, on-chain transaction tracking and integrated rewards management. Now available worldwide, the platform is designed to simplify digital asset onboarding while supporting token transfers, staking and reward allocations within the IBNAi ecosystem.

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InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi) is an advanced financial communications and technology platform backed by IBN's 20+ years of capital markets experience serving over 600 public and private companies. IBNAi leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and targeted media distribution to connect public companies, institutional investors, and retail audiences.

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