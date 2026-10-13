Report Forecasts Doubling Of Nickel And Copper Prices By 2035

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent report highlights that the prices of nickel and copper could potentially double by 2035 as demand from electrification, construction and the global energy transition continues to outpace the ability of miners to add new supply.

Unlike temporary commodity cycles, the current pressure demonstrates structural supply limitations that increased prices may not resolve quickly, leaving manufacturers facing the prospect of elevated metal costs well into the next decade. When prices rise as projected, companies like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) could be...

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