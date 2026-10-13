Networknewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Sponsors Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception At AUSA 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), a defense technology company delivering positioning in GPS-denied environments, announced its sponsorship of the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place Oct. 12-14 in Washington, D.C. The company's U.S. leadership team will attend the exposition to meet with military officials, allied partners and defense industry stakeholders regarding its Overwatch Positioning Network, which provides positioning and targeting capabilities for uncrewed systems operating without GPS. Overwatch has been deployed and tested near the front line in Ukraine under fully GPS-denied conditions, achieving positioning accuracy within one meter.

SPARC AI U.S. CEO Matt McCrann and Darren Wolfe, director of federal and public safety, will participate in the exposition, with McCrann scheduled to present the company and its deployment experience at a private pavilion reception Oct. 13. The event is expected to host up to 200 guests from Ukraine, allied countries and defense technology companies.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

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