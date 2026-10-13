Networknewsbreaks American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Advances Texatron(TM) Testing And Commercial Development Discussions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN), developer of the proprietary Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), provided an update on its testing program, prospective commercial relationships and scientific research. The company reported four commercial proposals for potential Texatron(TM) deployments that remain under discussion, one letter of intent and separate discussions with four additional data center developers. American Fusion also reported upgrades to its electrical switching capabilities and higher-capacity capacitor banks to support its next phase of pulsed-power experiments. A technical manuscript prepared by Chief Technology Officer John E. Brandenburg, detailing the scientific framework underlying the Texatron(TM) platform, is undergoing scientific review, with public release planned following formal publication.

The company is also evaluating additional testing locations in Texas and exploring financing and advisory relationships to support its commercialization strategy. American Fusion continues to assess potential uplisting opportunities on national securities exchanges, including the Texas Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, although no exchange has been selected or definitive investment banking engagement established.

To view the full press release, visit

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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