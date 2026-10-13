Networknewsbreaks Superq Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) Connects AI, Gpus And Quantum Computing Through Hybrid Platform

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SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is developing an integrated hybrid computing platform designed to make advanced computing more accessible to enterprise and government customers by combining classical optimization, GPU processing, quantum computing and proprietary AI agents. Its commercialized Super platform is designed to address complex operational challenges across industries including logistics, energy, healthcare, finance and manufacturing, while complementary technologies target post-quantum cybersecurity, edge computing and future hybrid quantum infrastructure. In August 2026, SuperQ deployed its Super Edge and Super platform in a live U.S. defense field exercise in Texas, where the technology was evaluated for real-time decision support, dynamic route optimization and secure communications. The company is also expanding its commercial reach through financial services agreements, government-backed initiatives, international trade missions and its Super Hub network. Together, these efforts reflect SuperQ's strategy of positioning its technology as an orchestration layer that connects business problems with the most appropriate computing resources, translating complex computational capabilities into practical decision-support tools.

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About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. The company is also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the U.S., Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, the company is taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

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