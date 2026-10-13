2 Afghan Workers Die From Toxic Gas While Digging Well In Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Two Afghan workers have died after inhaling toxic gas while digging a well in southern Iran, a media report said.

The workers died on Sunday night in Tal Gowhak village in the central district of Kazerun, Fars province, the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) reported.

One worker lost consciousness after toxic gas spread inside the well. His colleague went down to rescue him but was also overcome by the gas. Both workers died, the agency said.

Firefighters retrieved the bodies from the 80-metre-deep well after a 15-hour operation. The presence of toxic gas and water seeping through the well's walls made the recovery operation difficult, it added.

No further details about the identities of the two workers were provided.

kk/sa