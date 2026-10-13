Qatar Strike Gold In Double Triumph At Pan Arab Junior And Girls Golf Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's young golfers enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2026 Pan Arab Junior and Girls Golf Championship in Egypt, winning gold medals in both the boys' under-18 individual and team events at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo from October 7 to 10.

Daniil Sokolov led the way with a dominant performance in the individual competition, finishing 15-under-par after three rounds to claim the gold medal by a remarkable 15 strokes. He then teamed up with Kamil Benrokiya to help Qatar secure the team title, completing a memorable campaign for the national junior squad.

Sokolov's performance put him well clear of the field, with Palestine's Abdul Halim al-Yaqoubi finishing second at even par, while Jordan's Mohammad al-Rawashdeh took third place at three-over-par. The Qatari golfer was the only player among the top three to finish under par, underlining his consistency and control throughout the competition.

Qatar's success continued in the boys' under-18 team event, where Sokolov and Benrokiya combined for a score of seven-over-par to take gold. Palestine and Libya shared second place at 19-over-par, 12 strokes behind the Qatari pair.

The double gold marked a significant achievement for Qatar's emerging golf talent and reflected the progress being made in developing the sport among young players in the country. The Qatari delegation was led by Fahad Nasser al-Naimi, Secretary-General and Executive Committee Member of the Arab Golf Federation, who praised the team's performance and commitment.

“We are proud of our junior national team. Winning gold in both the individual and team events reflects their discipline, commitment and team spirit, and gives our young players strong motivation to keep improving,” al-Naimi said.

He highlighted the importance of consistency, concentration and composure in a competition that tested players over three rounds.“Our players delivered performances worthy of recognition. We see this achievement as an important step in the development of Qatari golf and as further motivation to provide our young talent with the preparation and competitive opportunities they need to build on this success,” he added.

Al-Naimi also stressed the importance of the Pan Arab Junior Golf Championship, which is held annually under the umbrella of the Arab Golf Federation and provides a valuable platform for young golfers across the region to test their skills against strong competition.

He said the results reflected the Qatar Golf Association's continued efforts to nurture young talent through structured training and participation in international tournaments, with the aim of achieving further success at both regional and international levels.

With two gold medals secured in Egypt, Qatar's junior golfers have added another encouraging chapter to the country's golfing progress, while Sokolov's individual triumph and the team's combined success provide a strong foundation for future competitions.

Madinaty Golf Club QGA Pan Arab Golf