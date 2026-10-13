Agribusiness Expansion Driving Qatar Hospitality Supply Chain Resilience, Says Trader

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's agricultural and food processing sectors are increasingly securing the domestic hospitality supply chain through expanded high-tech farming, localised food processing, and specialised packaging capabilities, an industry stakeholder has said.

Fahad al-Khalaf, board member and managing partner at Al Khalaf Group, delivered the statement during a keynote at the three-day Hospitality Qatar 2026, where he highlighted the group's 70-year contribution to domestic food production and manufacturing expansion.

He explained that local agricultural developments, including advanced hydroponic farming through Agrico Qatar Farm, a pioneer in utilising the technology in the country, are driving sustainable domestic food production and market growth.

Al-Khalaf noted that specialised local processing facilities under brands like Gourmet and commercial distribution labels like Vale are helping meet the stringent quality demands of the local and regional hospitality market.

He pointed out that the annual Hospitality Qatar provides a strategic platform to highlight sector developments, partnerships, and industrial growth.

Al-Khalaf added that domestic food manufacturing enterprises look forward to building strong business partnerships and achieving greater commercial success during the exhibition under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The expansion of local agribusiness capabilities coincides with institutional efforts by Qatar Tourism to elevate hospitality service standards across the state.

“Qatar Tourism takes pride in being the Destination Partner for this year's edition, where our support underscores our firm commitment to developing the hospitality sector, elevating service quality, and enhancing its role in consolidating Qatar's position as a leading global destination for tourism and business events,” Qatar Tourism chief of Operations Affairs Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber emphasised in a speech during the event's opening ceremony.

Addressing attendees, al-Jaber pointed out that strategic international partnerships with rating bodies, including the Forbes Travel Guide and the Michelin Guide, reflect a firm commitment to institutional quality benchmarks.

Al-Jaber stated that the 11th edition of Hospitality Qatar brought together an“elite group” of tourism and hospitality leaders to explore collaboration opportunities and keep pace with developments in this vital sector.

He explained that the exhibition highlights the attractiveness of the Qatari market and the promising opportunities provided by the hospitality sector for international stakeholders.

Al-Jaber added that the Qatar Tourism pavilion highlights key quality initiatives, including the Qatar Tourism Awards to honour industry contributors, as well as specialised training programmes offered by its award-winning Service Excellence Academy.

From an international perspective, Ambassadors of Taste for Global Gastronomy founder Philip Koutras emphasised that authentic culinary heritage serves as an effective bridge between nations.

“We believe that gastronomy can become a powerful bridge between nations, collecting authentic culinary heritage with tourism development, investment for hospitality, and international cooperation,” Koutras said.

Koutras lauded Qatar, emphasising that the country has established itself as an international hub for business, tourism, hospitality, and gastronomy while preserving its national identity and cultural traditions.

Similarly, he praised Qatar's achievement in promoting its cultural heritage and national identity while embracing the world with openness, hospitality, and respect.

He highlighted Qatar's vision in demonstrating how a nation can maintain its culinary roots while building strong international connections and creating new economic development opportunities.

“This is the vision that inspires our mission and the world beyond exploring meaningful long-term partnerships with Qatar guided by mutual respect, shared ambitions, and the common good,” Koutras added.

food processing supply chain domestic food production Agrico Qatar Farm