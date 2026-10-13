Sheikh Khalifa: HH The Amir's Speech Charts New Phase In Qatar's Progress, Economic Confidence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's speech at the opening of the 55th Ordinary Session of the Shura Council Tuesday reflects the wisdom behind Qatar's leadership in safeguarding the nation and protecting its sovereignty and independent decision-making, said Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.

Sheikh Khalifa lauded His Highness the Amir, who addressed regional challenges while preserving national achievements and advancing Qatar's ongoing development journey Khalifa also praised the speech's tribute to late His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani for laying the foundations of Qatar's modern renaissance and elevating its international standing.

He noted that the national legacy of late His Highness the Father Amir had contributed to building a strong state with robust institutions, firm positions, and an unwavering commitment to sovereignty and national choices.

Sheikh Khalifa said the speech highlighted the strong bond between the Qatari people and their leadership, rooted in loyalty and national pride. He emphasised that unity and mutual trust remain vital pillars for navigating challenges and protecting national achievements.

On the economic front, he said the state's continued provision of essential services despite pressures on public revenues reflects Qatar's commitment to maintaining social and economic stability while ensuring sustainable development.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that the address reaffirmed Qatar's balanced foreign policy, which safeguards sovereignty while championing dialogue and mediation to promote regional and global stability.

He emphasised that this approach reinforces confidence in Qatar's economic resilience, calling for continued economic diversification, stronger public-private partnerships, and increased investment in high-value-added sectors to empower local businesses in advancing national growth.

Sheikh Khalifa underscored the importance of strengthening joint GCC action to protect economic interests. He welcomed His Highness the Amir's affirmation that GCC security is integral to overall regional stability. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted global trade, energy supplies, and supply chains.

Regarding Palestine, Sheikh Khalifa reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including ending the occupation and holding accountable those responsible for crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also welcomed His Highness the Amir's call for resolving conflicts in several Arab countries through peaceful means, in a manner that preserves their unity and sovereignty and fulfils their peoples' aspirations for security, stability, and development.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that the speech reinforces confidence in Qatar's leadership and its vision for progress. He also reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering international business partnerships and driving sustainable growth for the private sector.

Shura Council Qatar Chamber national legacy sovereignty