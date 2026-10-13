QNBFS Named 'Best Equity Broker In Qatar For 2025' By AFCM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of QNB Group, has received the 'Best Equity Broker in Qatar' award for 2025 from the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The recognition reflects QNBFS' combination of trading and execution capabilities, locally based investment research and corporate access, alongside its contribution to liquidity in Qatar's capital markets. Together, these capabilities help domestic and international investors understand the market, assess investment opportunities and execute their trading strategies.

Maha Mohamad al-Sulaiti, CEO of QNB Financial Services, said:“This award recognises the expertise of our team and the strength of the service we provide to clients. A successful brokerage brings together insight, access and execution: investors need to understand the companies they invest in, engage with their management and trade with confidence. By strengthening each of these capabilities, we aim to serve our clients better while contributing to a deeper, more accessible Qatari capital market.”

The QNBFS research team covers more than 25 major companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, supported by company, sector and market analysis. Its programme of quarterly earnings calls and published transcripts give investors direct access to company management and a clearer understanding of financial performance and business outlooks.

Alongside its institutional brokerage services, QNBFS provides liquidity provision and market-making services to support trading in locally listed securities. Upgrades to the QNBFS Trade mobile application and online trading platform, together with the expansion of margin trading, have further strengthened its offering to investors.

The company also provides access to locally listed government bonds and Treasury bills, enabling clients to diversify across asset classes.

By improving access to investment information, supporting market liquidity, and connecting companies with domestic and international investors, QNBFS contributes to the development of Qatar's financial sector, in line with the economic development objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

QNBFS AFCM investment research Qatari capital market