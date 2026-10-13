Social Cohesion And State Institutions' Readiness Enabled An Efficient And Responsible Response To Crises: HH The Amir

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Tuesday that the recent events that have impacted Qatar and the region had demonstrated the strength of state institutions, the cohesion of Qatari society and the country's ability to respond to crises efficiently and responsibly.

Addressing the inauguration of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, HH the Amir said: "We meet this year in the wake of extraordinary events that have impacted both our country and the region. These events have once again demonstrated the strength of our state institutions, the cohesion of our society, and our ability to respond to crises efficiently and responsibly."

His Highness commended citizens and residents for the awareness and solidarity they had demonstrated during the events Qatar had experienced. He also praised state institutions, the armed forces and security agencies for their readiness and ability to confront and manage the crisis with courage and competence.

HH The Amir Qatar 55th annual session of the Shura Council