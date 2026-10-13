HH The Amir Inaugurates 55Th Ordinary Session Of Shura Council

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the inauguration of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, held this morning at Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters.

The inauguration was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of HH the Amir; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani; and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Also present were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs, ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, and dignitaries.

HH the Amir delivered a speech on this occasion, the text of which follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most MercifulBrothers and Sisters,

I am pleased to open the fifty-fifth annual session of your esteemed Council, looking forward to the Council continuing to carry out its constitutional responsibilities in a spirit of constructive cooperation, and to its deliberations contributing to the development of legislation, in a manner that serves the public interest.

On this occasion, we recall, with hearts filled with faithfulness, the journey of our dear father, HH the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, may his soul rest in peace, who passed away to the mercy of his Lord this year after a life devoted to serving his country and nation. He led his people through a pivotal period in Qatar's history, marked by a comprehensive renaissance across various developmental fields, the strengthening of state institutions, the stabilization of national decision-making, the empowerment of women, and Qatar's active presence on the global stage.

His belief in the Qatari people was the foundation of his vision. He invested in their education and capabilities, and provided them with the means to contribute effectively to the progress and development of their country.

The truest way to honor his legacy is to safeguard the achievements he established and the enduring legacy he left deeply rooted in our hearts and in the memory of our nation. May Allah reward him abundantly for all that he did for Qatar, its people, and his nation, and may He grant him a place in the vastness of His eternal Paradise.

Brothers and sisters,

We meet this year in the wake of extraordinary events that have impacted both our country and the region. These events have once again demonstrated the strength of our state institutions, the cohesion of our society, and our ability to respond to crises efficiently and responsibly.

I would like to commend our citizens and residents for the awareness and solidarity they demonstrated during the events that our country experienced in recent months. I would also like to commend our state institutions, our armed forces, and our security agencies, which stood ready-not merely to absorb the shock, but to confront and manage it with courage and competence.

The bond between the Qatari people and this blessed land was not forged by affluence; rather, it was shaped by generations through their struggle against hardship, the harshness of the geography, and the scarcity of resources. It is a bond of loyalty, a testament to their resolve, and a defiance of the impossible-forged by our early leaders as our people rallied around them.

Our determination to build our homeland and safeguard our people's achievements is steadfast and unbreakable. In this crisis, Qatar has shouldered three responsibilities simultaneously: protecting its sovereignty, fulfilling its role in energy security and the global economy, and keeping the doors of diplomacy open.

Our strategy for shouldering these responsibilities consisted of four key elements: first, defending the homeland firmly without being drawn into war; second, maintaining essential services, supply chains, and economic activity; third, contributing to efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen waterways; and fourth, urging negotiations and seeking opportunities to return to talks to reach peaceful resolutions to the conflict.

Brothers and sisters,

Qatar supplies approximately one-fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas trade, and any disruption affecting it is quickly reflected in markets and consumers everywhere. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, together with the direct damage inflicted on some energy facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, disrupted a significant portion of the country's exports. However, the impact of these economic developments was primarily concentrated in the energy sector, while we ensured that the non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to grow, with their contribution reaching approximately 80% of real GDP. This reflects the resilience of the national economy and its ability to sustain growth under exceptional and complex circumstances.

From the very outset of the crisis, the state placed protecting people, securing their needs, and boosting economic activity at the forefront of its priorities. Its institutions, in cooperation with the private sector, worked to diversify supply routes and secure essential goods and strategic reserves.

The national economy confronted this crisis from a position of strength. In 2025, it achieved real growth of 2.9%, while the average annual inflation rate remained at 0.5%, backed by a current account surplus. The State maintained its high sovereign credit ratings, while the stock of foreign direct investment continued to grow.

It is only natural that the crisis would have a negative impact on public finances, as the total revenues declined by 42% during the first half of the year, while public expenditure fell by 14%, without compromising essential services or development priorities. This should not be taken for granted and deserves due recognition. The State did not succumb to panic; instead, it continued to look to the future with confidence in the national economy. We decided not to reduce essential services and opted to maintain our developmental priorities, in order to sustain Qatar's ongoing economic momentum.

The policies adopted by the State prior to the crisis-including strengthening reserves, reducing public debt, budgeting based on conservative oil price assumptions, and developing non-oil revenues-have enabled us to absorb the repercussions of this crisis thus far.

However, this strategy requires sustaining fiscal discipline, elevating public spending efficiency, and assessing programs based on their actual impact on society and the economy. Our aim is not to return to the pre-crisis situation, but rather to use the recovery as a springboard to accelerate economic diversification and strengthen national capabilities.

We have a portfolio of projects and investment opportunities valued at approximately QAR 221 billion over the next five years. This includes infrastructure projects, such as public-private partnerships, alongside private-sector investments in the real estate and hospitality sectors. This crisis has reaffirmed the soundness of the direction set out in the Third National Development Strategy; the very reforms that enhance economic competitiveness under normal circumstances are the same ones that strengthen its resilience in times of adversity. We look to your esteemed Council to support this phase by enacting legislation that strengthens the role of the private sector and enhances the attractiveness of the investment environment.

God willing, Qatar will emerge from this crisis more resilient and better equipped to adapt to global changes.

Our duty is to always strive for the best, but we must also be prepared for the worst-case scenarios, and everyone-institutions and citizens alike-must take responsibility.

In the energy sector, work on the expansion of the North Field Gas project is progressing according to the set plans, with the aim of increasing the country's LNG production capacity. The Golden Pass project in the United States has also made significant progress, while QatarEnergy continues to expand its investments and international partnerships, alongside the development of petrochemical industries, solar energy projects, and efforts to strengthen water security.

In the field of food security, Qatar ranked first regionally in the 2026 Food System Resilience Index. Support for local agricultural production continues, alongside the development of storage and transport, waste reduction, and adherence to economic efficiency and quality standards.

Brothers and sisters,

Investing in human capital is the foundation of national progress; it is both the ultimate goal of development and its primary means. Qatari educational institutions have made remarkable progress, including Qatar University, the universities of Education City, and other higher education institutions. We are following the development of the education sector in the country closely and attentively, including both public and private schools, and meeting the necessities of people with special needs.

Educational institutions must equip the youth with the skills required by the labor market, as well as the thinking and cultural awareness necessary to face the challenges of our time. Keeping up with modern science and technology must also go hand in hand with strengthening the status of the Arabic language and reinforcing the values of national identity.

In the course of digital transformation, more than 360 new digital services have been developed. The central database project has also moved into the practical integration phase, becoming a unified and reliable national source for policy-making and performance measurement. We have directed that inter-agency connectivity be completed, data standards be unified, and privacy be protected.

Administrative efficiency cannot be achieved without clear accountability. The implementation of a results-based performance evaluation and output quality system has already started. Administrative leaders must assume responsibility for empowering employees, sharing knowledge, preparing the next generation of leaders, and linking promotion and professional development to achievement, efficiency, and equal opportunities. It is important that these policies not be applied merely as a formality, leaving achievement and efficiency unchanged; what's required is integrity in the evaluation process. No policies or systems can replace integrity in evaluation and work ethics.

Brothers and sisters,

Qatar was attacked on its territory by Iran, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty, the provisions of international law, and the principles of good-neighborly relations. Our armed forces and security agencies fulfilled their duty to defend our homeland.

One might take the normal course of daily life for granted, despite the raging war. Yet, it is our duty to remind ourselves and remember that this would not even have been conceivable if it weren't for Allah and then our armed forces, who worked around the clock to defend our airspace, land, and waters, or without more than a decade of sustained efforts in preparation, readiness, training, and equipping.

Resilience isn't born in the moment of crisis; rather, it is the result of the planning that precedes it. By the grace and mercy of God, we have been able to stay strong in the toughest times and emerge from every crisis stronger, more resilient, more determined and more steadfast.

We also want to emphasize on this occasion that our commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions does not mean being complacent about defending our country. Likewise, our right to defend our sovereignty does not conflict with our determination to prevent a wider war. You know, and everyone knows, that Qatar has always preferred to resolve disputes through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic means. This has always been our stance, and it remains so.

These unfortunate events have once again underscored that the security of the region and the world is interconnected, and that destabilization anywhere cannot be isolated from the rest of the world. They also highlighted the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination among the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The security of the GCC states and the protection of their sovereignty and stability are non-negotiable. This requires us to redouble our efforts to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and to protect energy and water facilities, as well as civil infrastructure. We will continue working with our brothers and international and regional partners to keep our region stable and safe.