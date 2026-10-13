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Our Determination To Build Our Homeland, Safeguard People's Achievements Is Unbreakable: HH The Amir


Date: 2026-10-13 02:04:01

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the determination to build the homeland and safeguard the people's achievements is steadfast and unbreakable his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness said that during this crisis, Qatar shouldered three responsibilities simultaneously: protecting its sovereignty, fulfilling its role in energy security and the global economy, and keeping the doors of diplomacy open.

Qatar sovereignty HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

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Gulf Times

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