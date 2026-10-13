NATULON® Zippers Surpass Half Of YKK's Global Zipper Sales Volume

MENAFN - 3BL) YKK Corporation has published“This is YKK 2026,” its latest integrated report, outlining FY2025 progress, performance and priorities across the company's business and sustainability initiatives.

The report details achievements, ongoing initiatives and future priorities under the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, which is organized around five themes: Climate Change, Material Resources, Water Resources, Chemical Management and Respect People.

A key FY2025 milestone was the NATULON® zipper series reaching 56% of YKK's global zipper sales volume. The report also highlights products designed to support garment recycling and repair, as well as a new award encouraging circular design among fashion students.

Koichi Matsushima, President of YKK Corporation, said:

“Since formulating the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, we have continued to advance initiatives under its five themes. In FY2025, YKK was named to CDP's Climate Change“A List” for the third consecutive year, and the NATULON® zipper series accounted for more than half of our global zipper sales volume. These results demonstrate progress while underscoring the work ahead, including further reductions in CO2 emissions and expanded use of renewable energy.”

Product Initiatives Toward a Circular Economy

The NATULON® zipper series reached 56% of YKK's global zipper sales volume in FY2025, up from 3% in FY2019. Recycled polyester is used in zipper tape across the series, and in additional specified components in some products. YKK has expanded production across its global manufacturing network while maintaining product quality, functionality and supply.

YKK is also developing fastening products with recycling and repair in mind. One example is the NATULON Plus® Fiber SourcedTM Zipper with Recycled PET Open Parts1, which uses fiber-derived recycled PET in specified components and aims to maximize mono-material construction, facilitating the zipper to be recycled together with the garment. YKK is also expanding its revived renewal components, which are designed to enable zipper repairs without replacing the entire zipper.

Two related products have received international recognition: the NATULON Plus® Fiber SourcedTM Zipper with Recycled PET Open Parts was selected as a Top 5 item in the Accessories category of the ISPO Textrends Awards 2025, and Revived Replacement Elements for VISLON® zippers received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026.

Encouraging Circular Design

To mark the 25th anniversary of the YKK Fastening Awards, YKK introduced the Circular Design Special Award in FY2025 with the aim of identifying and nurturing talent that will help advance circular fashion. Kanade Konno of Bunka Fashion College received both the new award and the Apparel category Grand Prix for“Re Tree,” which uses zippers to enable garment disassembly and repair.

Selected FY2025 Sustainability Results

Climate Change: YKK received the highest“A List” rating in the CDP Climate Change questionnaire for the third consecutive year and was named a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for the fourth consecutive year. Water Resources: Water intake totaled 9.234 million metric tons in FY2025, a 19.4% reduction compared with FY2018. YKK introduced four new water recycling facilities, bringing the total to 19 sites. Chemical Management: YKK informed suppliers about the YKK Restricted Substance List (2025 version), conducted compliance surveys covering 1,798 companies and introduced InCheck reports for ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List compliance assessments at 34 companies. Respect People: YKK implemented self-checks at all 48 applicable locations and third-party on-site audits at 21 locations under the YKK Global Criteria of Compliance. Nature and Biodiversity: YKK began applying the TNFD LEAP approach to assess its relationship with nature and biodiversity. Using the LEAP approach, YKK is analyzing the connections between its domestic and overseas production sites and nature.

“This is YKK 2026” presents YKK's FY2025 results and ongoing challenges and priorities across the five themes of the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050.

View“This is YKK 2026” and the accompanying Data Book, which contains detailed financial, non-financial and ESG information, on the YKK website:

###

