Aetna 2027 Star Ratings Reflect Strong Clinical Quality And Member Experience

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

HARTFORD, Conn., October 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced today that more than 69 percent of its Medicare Advantage (MA) members are in 2027 plans rated 4 stars or higher (out of 5 stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These results position Aetna as one of the highest-performing large, publicly traded Medicare Advantage organizations in the Star Ratings program for the third consecutive year and highlight strong performance across various clinical quality, preventive care and member experience measures.

"For years, Aetna has been a leader in Star Ratings, and this year's results highlight our distinction in the market," said Steve Nelson, President of Aetna. "We continue to strengthen our business through an unwavering focus on the fundamentals and disciplined execution, and we are encouraged by our performance in areas like clinical quality and operational excellence. This focus gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our goal of returning to appropriate margins while at the same time driving continuous improvement and delivering even better experiences and outcomes for the members who count on us.

Outstanding clinical quality performance

Our 2027 Star Ratings results demonstrate excellence across several key clinical quality measures.

Aetna achieved an outstanding score on Plan All-Cause Readmissions (4.77* out of 5 stars), showcasing the strength of our care coordination programs, provider partnerships and focus on helping members successfully transition between care settings. Keeping members out of the hospital is one of the most important indicators of health care quality. Our high-performing scores on Care for Older Adults Medication Review (5.00*) and Care for Older Adults Functional Status Assessment (4.03*) demonstrate the support we provide members in managing their health and maintaining their independence. Reinforcing our commitment to early detection and preventive care, we earned strong scores on preventive screening measures, including Colorectal Cancer Screening (4.19*) and Breast Cancer Screening (4.07*).

Delivering a high-quality member experience

Aetna also delivered exceptional results on measures related to member experience and the quality of our customer support.

Low rates of Complaints about the Drug Plan (4.29*) demonstrate members' confidence in our service and commitment to resolving issues quickly and effectively. Strong performance on Customer Service (4.04*), Getting Needed Care (3.89*) and Getting Needed Prescription Drugs (4.07*) further highlight our focus on making health care easier to access and navigate. Aetna earned a high score on Rating of Health Care Quality (4.22*), indicating the positive experiences members had with their health care providers and the broader care experience supported by Aetna.

In addition, we demonstrated operational excellence through outstanding performance in service and administrative measures, including Call Center Foreign Language Interpreter and Teletypewriter Availability (4.99*), Reviewing Appeals Decisions (4.08*), Plan Makes Timely Decisions About Appeals (4.01*) and Drug Price Accuracy (4.01*). These results underscore our commitment to providing accurate information, fair processes, timely decisions and accessible support for every member.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. The Star Ratings are posted at Medicare. Visit A etnaMedicare to learn more about the 2027 Aetna Medicare plans. Or call 1-844-588-0041 (TTY: 711), 7 days a week, 8 AM to 8 PM. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026. A licensed agent may answer your call.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2027 Star Ratings data published by CMS on October 8, 2026, and MA and MAPD enrollment as of September 2026. Individual plan ratings may vary.

* FOR STAR RATING MEASURE SCORES: All scores are based on a rating scale of five stars.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. See Evidence of Coverage for a complete description of plan benefits, exclusions, limitations and conditions of coverage. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

To send a complaint to Aetna, call the Plan or the number on your member ID card. To send a complaint to Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day/7 days a week. If your complaint involves a broker or agent, be sure to include the name of the person when filing your grievance.

©2026 Aetna Inc.

Media contact

Phil Blando

[email protected]

Investor contact

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

[email protected]

Y0001_9425651a_2027_M