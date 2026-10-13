Tire Industry Project Members Demonstrate Continued Progress On Key Sustainability Indicators In New Report

29.2% reduction in carbon emissions intensity since 2021, including a 4.9% year-on-year reduction from 2024 60.5% of electricity now procured from renewable sources, up 6.5% from 2024 Water withdrawals decreased by 5.7% since 2024, down 18.4% versus 2021

GENEVA, October 13, 2026 /3BL/ - The Tire Industry Project (TIP), a voluntary CEO-driven initiative representing ten of the largest tire manufacturers globally, today published its annual key performance indicators (KPI) report. The report is the latest milestone in TIP members' longstanding commitment to report against shared sustainability targets, demonstrating advancement in decarbonization, water efficiency and responsible natural rubber sourcing.

The report, titled Sustainability Driven: Key Performance Indicators for TIP Members 2021-2025, documents member company progress between 2021 and 2025 against 16 environmental, social and governance (ESG) KPIs. The 16 measures span seven pathways within TIP's Sector SDG Roadmap, which sets out the tire industry's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Transparency and collaboration are at the heart of TIP's efforts to foster sustainability innovation in the tire sector,” said Dr How Yong Ng, Adjunct Professor at the National University of Singapore and a member of TIP's Assurance Group.“This KPI report demonstrates how TIP members are translating their commitments into measurable results and driving meaningful advancement across the tire value chain. TIP has been monitoring progress against the SDGs for a decade, and it is encouraging to see how far members have come.”

Key achievements

Decarbonization: Emissions intensity reduced by 4.9% since 2024 (29.2% since 2021), while increasing renewable electricity procurement to 60.5% (up 6.5% from 2024). Water efficiency: Water withdrawals decreased by 5.7% from 2024 to 2025, while water withdrawals from water-stressed areas fell by 10.9% over the same period. Since 2021, this marks an 18.4% reduction in withdrawals, and 35.2% in withdrawals from water-stressed areas. Responsible natural rubber sourcing: All TIP members continued to report on their efforts to procure responsibly sourced natural rubber to the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR). In addition, 90% of members independently implemented responsible sourcing policies across all materials used for tire production. Science-based targets: The percentage of TIP members holding validated science-based targets increased to 90%, up from 80% in 2024.

Additional highlights

The report also underscores TIP's continued work to strengthen the evidence base and understanding around tire and road wear particles (TRWP). In 2025, TIP funded five new TRWP research projects and supported the publication of eight scientific papers, double the number published in 2024. As of 2025, there are 36 TIP-supported TRWP research publications and 796 citations of TIP-supported research, a 14% increase from 2024.

Furthermore, grants of USD 2 million have been committed through TIP's first Open Call for Projects, a global initiative to accelerate independent research and expand the knowledge base around these topics. To further catalyze independent research and multistakeholder dialogue, in September 2025 TIP hosted the second Tire Emissions Research Conference with partner MIT. The third edition will be held in Cambridge in December 2026. The continued investment in these initiatives and growth in research volume reflect TIP's enduring commitment to advancing tire science and evidence-based decision making.

On tire circularity, the report highlights several significant developments, including the publication of the ELT Toolkit 2.0, the Interactive ELT Data Map and further work on PCR development. Together, these resources support stakeholders across the tire value chain in advancing more circular tire systems.

TIP's KPI reporting provides policymakers, regulators, industry partners and other stakeholders with a transparent view of sector-level sustainability trends, priorities and areas where continued collaboration is needed.

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Notes to Editors:

To download the report, visit: #sustainability-driven-2-scroll-js

About TIP

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.​

TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions, and engaging with external stakeholders. ​

TIP is part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), bringing together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. ​

For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project.