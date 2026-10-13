DP World Supports Better Care For Foster Youth In Canada

Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, supportive environment. Through its partnership with Aunt Leah's in British Columbia, DP World is helping create that foundation for young mothers and their children who are navigating the transition out of foster care.

Aunt Leah's Thresholds program provides housing and wraparound support for young mothers and their children, helping families build stability and work toward a more secure future. DP World is proud to support this work as part of a broader community of partners helping Aunt Leah's raise nearly $1 million annually to sustain the program.

Our support has included funding for the construction of a Thresholds home, as well as funding to support staff who work directly with the women and children living there. These contributions go beyond providing a roof - they help connect families with the people, resources, and support they need to move forward.

For DP World, community investment is about helping build stronger, more resilient communities. Through partnerships like this one, we're helping turn opportunity into lasting impact: one family, one home and one future at a time.