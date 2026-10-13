Subaru Survey Finds Pets Are Reshaping Holiday Travel And Road Trip Plans

MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., October 13, 2026 /3BL/ -Subaru of America, Inc. today announced new proprietary data revealing just how central family pets have become to Americans' holiday travel plans. Subaru owners have long championed the pet community through the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, and new research shows that pet owners nationwide are increasingly prioritizing their animal companions when planning upcoming trips.

According to the new survey, conducted by Talker Research among 2,000 U.S. drivers and pet owners, about three in four (73%) said they are more likely to take a road trip than fly, specifically so they can bring their pet along. As the holidays approach, more than two-thirds (68%) said their pet will affect their travel plans this year, and nearly half (45%) have turned down travel opportunities that couldn't accommodate their pet.

Christina Valente, Love Promise Community Commitment Manager at Subaru of America, Inc.:“Holidays are meant for spending time with family, including our pets, so it's no surprise that as people take the time to visit loved ones near and far, pets are factored into the planning. We've always known that animals hold a special place in the hearts and homes of the Subaru community, and this research shows that same connection is shared by pet parents across the country.”

Holiday Plans are Going to the Dogs

Pets aren't just along for the ride this year; they're increasingly calling the shots on where to celebrate.

Change of plans: More than one in four pet owners may change their plan because of their pet, whether that means hosting instead of traveling (10%), shortening or simplifying a trip to care for their pet (10%), or skipping certain gatherings if their pet can't join (8%). Homeward bound: Among pet owners who have traveled with their animals, Gen Z and millennials are more likely to have brought their pet home for the holidays than Gen X and boomers (35% compared to 22%). Taking the long road: Nearly half (45%) start planning a pet-friendly long weekend at least three weeks in advance, and 24% start more than a month out.

Animal Companions Change What Matters on Four Wheels

When pets join their families on the road, companionship and comfort take priority for drivers.

Passenger preference: When it comes to preferred driving partners, over half (51%) say they prefer traveling with a pet to traveling with a human. Room to roam: Plenty of room between pets, passengers, and luggage tops the list of features pet owners say matter when traveling with an animal (32%). In the rearview: Good visibility to see their pet follows closely behind (29%), while 27% prioritize easy-to-clean seats and cargo areas. Packing up: More than one in four (26%) prioritize cargo space for crates, carriers, beds, or gear. Among hybrid and EV drivers, that climbs to 35%.

Trevor Maki, National Product Training Manager at Subaru of America, Inc.:“For many pet owners, bringing their dog, cat, or other animal family members along is an essential part of holiday travel. Room to move, clear sightlines, and easy-to-clean surfaces make all the difference. We recommend making sure you have the right accessories for your vehicle and your pet so everyone stays safe and comfortable on the road."

The Next Generation of Pet Travelers

Younger generations are more likely to plan around their pets, bring them along, and consider more trips in the future.

Road trip regulars: 75% of Gen Z and 70% of millennials have brought their pet on a road trip in the past five years, compared with 58% of Gen X and 40% of baby boomers. Pet-first plans: Younger pet owners are also more likely to say they plan travel around their pet, with 42% of Gen Z and millennials doing so compared with 27% of Gen X and boomers. Ready to roll: Among pet owners who haven't yet road-tripped with their pet, 74% of Gen Z and millennials would consider it, compared with 54% of Gen X and boomers.

During Subaru Loves Pets month in October and the annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, the Subaru community continues to champion pets across the country, with a special focus on helping shelter animals and underdogs find loving homes. To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, visit and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

About the Subaru Study by Talker Research

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 adults ages 18+ who drive, own cats and/or dogs, and have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Subaru and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 13 and July 17, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here. To view the complete methodology as part of AAPOR's Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

###

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]