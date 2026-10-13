Antea Group Ranks #16 In Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., October 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Antea Group USA was ranked #16 in Environment Analyst's latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.

The report by Environment Analyst, a leading environmental business intelligence provider and membership community, identifies the leading global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting sector based on their E&S consulting revenue from financial year 2025. The state-of-the-industry study provides a window into market dynamics, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, mergers and acquisitions, and growth opportunities.

"Our improved ranking among the world's 37 leading E&S consulting firms is a testament to the expertise we continue to build and the value our teams deliver to our clients," said Raimond Baumans, Chief Marketing Officer at Antea Group USA. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping clients solve complex challenges while advancing a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world.”

Inogen Alliance is also included on the list with a ranking of 19. Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to better serve global clients, is a global network of partnering consultancies that provide multinational organizations with consistent, high-quality, and cost-effective environmental, health, safety, and sustainability solutions.

The report is based on the Global 37 leading E&S consulting firms' figures for the latest fiscal year end, submitted via an annual survey and verification process (and/or estimated based on publicly available annual reports and public information sources where there are data gaps). Together, the report accounts for 63% of the global E&S consulting market.

Antea®Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on EHS issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer anteagrou.

Environment Analyst is the trusted intelligence hub for the environmental and sustainability consulting sector, with a global membership community of over 40,000 environmental professionals. Market Intelligence Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, featuring bespoke market intelligence reports, data sets, competitor profiles, business news and insights.