When Capital Meets Calling: From Financial Plan To Stewardship Vision

MENAFN - 3BL) By Rachel McDonough, CFP, Wealth Squared and author, The River and the Garden

My new book, The River and the Garden follows three people across generations as they inherit, invest, and ultimately learn to steward capital as an act of faithfulness. Each one faces a version of the same question: What does it look like to intentionally cultivate something meaningful with surplus financial wealth, while still honoring the priority of providing for myself and my family.

But the book is anchored on a pair of metaphors that can bring clarity to investing. The river represents capital, always flowing. And the garden is what we choose to water and grow.

Real stewardship asks: To which garden will I direct my river? What if your wealth could be divided into portions: some safely compounding and generating income for family provision, some actively cultivating the version of the world you're called to create? What if you had clarity on which investments aligned with your deepest convictions about justice, redemption, and flourishing?

That clarity changes everything. Not because it promises ideal outcomes. But because it makes you coherent. Your life tells one story instead of two. Risk is embraced, not only for higher potential return, but for the sake of love. Family money conversations change forever.

Read Rachel's full article here and watch her insightful video as well -

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