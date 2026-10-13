G&A Institute Issues A Practical Guide To The World Of ESG Investor Data And Ratings Providers

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, October 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a new resource: "A Practical Guide to the World of ESG Investor Data and Ratings Providers." The quick reference guide is available

ESG ratings from providers such as MSCI, Morningstar Sustainalytics, FTSE Russell, ISS STOXX, S&P Global, Bloomberg, and LSEG are influential in investment decisions, index construction, and fund screening. Yet each provider draws on different data sources, uses different scoring scales, and has different assessment timelines. This can produce varying ratings for the same company and create confusion for sustainability and investor relations teams trying to improve their scores.

"ESG ratings can feel like a black box to companies when they don't have visibility into how each provider actually builds its scores," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "Our new guide demystifies these methodologies so that sustainability and investor relations teams can engage more effectively with raters, understand the windows they have to review and correct their data, and see how their ratings connect to index inclusion."

G&A's new ESG Investor Data and Ratings Providers Guide is a concise resource designed to support informed engagement for sustainability, investor relations, finance, and reporting teams. The guide includes:

A side-by-side overview of leading ESG rating providers, including MSCI, Morningstar Sustainalytics, FTSE Russell, ISS STOXX, S&P Global, Bloomberg, and LSEG Each provider's data sources, scoring scales, and assessment timelines Available opportunities for companies to review, correct, or challenge their ratings How ratings and scores connect to index inclusion and fund screening

Coppola added, "Many companies don't know that they're being scored whether they participate or not and know little about the way those scores are devised or used. We are here to help sustainability and investor relations teams engage with rating providers and strengthen not only their performance, but also how it is represented across the ESG ratings ecosystem."

G&A's new Quick Reference Guide, A Practical Guide to the World of ESG Investor Data and Ratings Providers

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT

Louis D. Coppola

CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email [email protected]

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at