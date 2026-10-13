Amir Affirms GCC States Security, Protection Of Sovereignty And Stability Are Non-Negotiable

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the security of the region and the world is interconnected, and that destabilization anywhere cannot be isolated from the rest of the world.

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness said, "these unfortunate events have once again underscored that the security of the region and the world is interconnected, and that destabilization anywhere cannot be isolated from the rest of the world. They also highlighted the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination among the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The security of the GCC states and the protection of their sovereignty and stability are non-negotiable. This requires us to redouble our efforts to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and to protect energy and water facilities, as well as civil infrastructure. We will continue working with our brothers and international and regional partners to keep our region stable and safe."

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