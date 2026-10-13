Our Commitment To Dialogue, Peaceful Solutions Does Not Mean Complacency In Defending Our Country: Amir

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar was attacked on its territory by Iran, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty, the provisions of international law, and the principles of good-neighborly relations.

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness stated that Qatar's armed forces and security agencies had fulfilled their duty to defend the homeland, paying tribute with reverence to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of Qatar.

His Highness added, "We also want to emphasize on this occasion that our commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions does not mean being complacent about defending our country. Likewise, our right to defend our sovereignty does not conflict with our determination to prevent a wider war."

HH the Amir noted that Qatar has always preferred to resolve disputes through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic means. This has always been its stance, and remains so.

Amir affirms GCC states security, protection of sovereignty and stability are non-negotiable Social cohesion and state institutions' readiness enabled efficient, responsible response to crises Our determination to build our homeland, safeguard people's achievements is unbreakable: Amir

Read Also