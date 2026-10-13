Qatar Museums To Stage World Premiere Of Again, A Musical Theatre

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) will stage the world premiere of Again, a powerful new musical theatre production exploring the histories of struggle for freedom and self-determination in South Africa and Palestine.

Developed from an original idea by writer and historian Tariq Ali, the production by Isango Ensemble brings together South African performers and Palestinian testimony in a new work of musical theatre exploring the connections between these distinct histories. Taking place at the Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre in Souq Waqif from Oct. 27 to 31, 2026, Again is presented in association with Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, creating space for dialogue and critical cultural conversations through live performance.

A collaboration between South Africa's Olivier Award-winning Isango Ensemble, and Palastinian writer Sondos Sabra, Again was commissioned by Qatar Museums. Directed by Isango Ensemble Co-founder and Artistic Director Mark Dornford-May, with Associate Director Max Roberts, and choreographer Lungelo Ngamlana, the production marks the first appearance of Isango Ensemble in the Gulf region.

Zeina Arida, Director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, said: "Again doesn't ask audiences to observe history from a distance, it puts South African and Palestinian testimony on the same stage and asks us to listen. That is exactly the conversation Mathaf exists to host, and we are delighted that these talented performers will embark on their first journey in the Gulf here, in Doha."

Mark Dornford-May, Artistic Director of Again, said: "Again is about what happens when stories that are too often considered separately are allowed to speak to one another. As a South African company, Isango Ensemble bring their own lived and inherited experience of apartheid and resistance into the room, alongside Sondos's words and Palestinian testimony. Our task has been to bring those voices together through music, movement and performance without collapsing their differences, and to create something that feels immediate, human and alive."

Palestinian Writer Sondos Sabra said: "When I wrote these words, I was trying to hold on to moments that might otherwise disappear to people, places and memories, and to the reality of what it means to live through loss and displacement. I never imagined they would find their way onto a stage. Hearing them carried by other voices is painful, but it is also a form of survival. If a story can still be told, it has not been erased."

Tariq Ali, Writer and Historian, said: "Three years ago, I had the idea of bringing together two histories - South Africa and Palestine - and I'm pleased that Isango Ensemble have developed that idea for the stage. Many thanks to Qatar Museums, Mathaf and all who have played an important part in making this production a reality."

Combining music, movement, and spoken word, the 90-minute production brings histories and experiences from South Africa and Palestine into dialogue, exploring themes of resistance and struggles for liberation. The production draws extensively on the words and testimony of Palestinian writer Sondos Sabra, including newly written material and selections from her diaries published in Voices of Resistance: Diaries of Genocide by Comma Press.

Featuring a 15-member ensemble from South Africa and the United Kingdom, Again weaves Sabra's words with the performers lived and inherited experiences of apartheid, industrial decline, working-class resistance, conflict, and displacement.

Created over two years across South Africa, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, the production features newly composed music, choral performance, physical movement and live testimony.

Qatar Museums continues to support ambitious cultural projects that engage directly with artists and perspectives from around the world, amplify underrepresented voices, and create space for meaningful dialogue and global connection. The performance is presented as part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026-27 season as well as Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years.