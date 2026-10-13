Trump Says Does Not Believe China, Russia Helping Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he does not believe that China and Russia are helping Iran, adding that they have "too much to lose."

Trump has faced pressure over reports that Chinese and Russian entities have supplied Iran with intelligence for attacks on US troops.

Responding to comments that China and Russia are helping Iran, Trump said in a post on Truth Social: "If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all."

"They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!" he added.

Trump said in July that he did not believe China and Russia were selling weapons to Iran, warning that "it would be very bad for them" if they did.

China and Russia both maintain strong ties with Iran but have refrained from getting directly involved in the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Since the outbreak of the war, Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran, but has otherwise not officially announced any concrete assistance.

The Kremlin has denied US media reports claiming that Moscow passed sensitive intelligence to Iran, including the locations of US warships and aircraft in the region.

China has sharply condemned US and Israeli strikes while also criticizing Iranian attacks on Gulf states and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

China has previously supplied Iran with drones as well as equipment that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Beijing has denied reports that the country's top semiconductor firm, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, has sent chipmaking tools to Iran.

China and Russia have also been accused of helping Iran circumvent international sanctions targeting its oil sales.

Trump has frequently taken a more deferential tone toward Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin than he has toward some of Washington's own allies, saying that they must be respected as the leaders of major world powers.