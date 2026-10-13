Netflix Wins Spain TV Rights For 2030 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Barcelona: Streaming platform Netflix will show every match of the 2030 World Cup to audiences in Spain and Andorra, the entertainment giants announced Tuesday.

"(We) will offer all 104 matches of the world's biggest football competition live," Netflix said in a statement.

Spain, the reigning champions, will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco, while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will also hold matches to celebrate the tournament's centenary.

"As part of the agreement, one game per match-day will be available to watch for free in Spain," said Netflix in a statement.

A national free-to-air television channel will also show all of Spain's games and the final among other matches, the streaming platform confirmed.

The deal reinforces Netflix's approach to competing with traditional broadcasters to show live sporting events.

It is the first time the subscription-based platform will be able to show the men's World Cup.

Netflix holds the rights in the United States and Canada to show the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women's World Cup.