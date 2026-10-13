UAE, Russia Leaders Discuss Bilateral Cooperation And Mideast Developments
Abu Dhabi: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed strengthening cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries.
The leaders reviewed in a telephone call on Tuesday a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.
Both presidents stressed the importance of strengthening the foundations of regional security and stability in the interests of the countries and peoples of the region.
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