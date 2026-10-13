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Amir Receives Written Message From Egypt's President

Amir Receives Written Message From Egypt's President


Date: 2026-10-13 02:02:39

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a written message from President HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt concerning bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received the message on Tuesday during a meeting in Doha with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Walid Fahmy Al Faqi.

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The Peninsula

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