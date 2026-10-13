Qatar's MCIT Tests Crisis Response Plans As World Marks Int'l Day For Disaster Risk Reduction

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has conducted a series of simulation exercises and practical tests to assess its crisis management plans.

The exercises coincided with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed annually on 13 October, and form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen institutional preparedness to respond to emergencies and potential service disruptions.

The simulations covered scenarios involving potential operational and service disruptions. Teams tested response procedures under conditions designed to reflect real-life situations, while the ministry assessed coordination and information-sharing between departments.

The exercises also helped identify areas for improvement and opportunities to refine procedures, with the aim of enhancing the ministry's ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

The initiative follows a year of work to establish and activate an integrated business continuity management system. This included identifying teams responsible for incident and crisis management and business recovery, defining roles and responsibilities, and developing response strategies and coordination mechanisms across departments.