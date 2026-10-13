Qatar Shura Council Opens New Session, Elects Committee Heads

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Shura Council has held its first sitting of the second ordinary session of its second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session, at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the council's headquarters.

Opening the session, HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim praised the address delivered earlier by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the parliamentary session.

Al Ghanim said HH the Amir's speech outlined Qatar's policies and positions on domestic and international developments, reflecting the country's stance on key issues on the global stage. He also highlighted the government's achievements, saying they contribute to serving the country and its citizens.

HE the speaker thanked council members for their commitment to their legislative and oversight responsibilities and for working to translate the leadership's directives into efforts supporting sustainable development, justice and public participation.

He also commended the work of the council's permanent committees in reviewing and completing matters referred to them. Average attendance across all committees stood at 87.37 percent, which he said reflected members' commitment to following up on agenda items and addressing issues in the national interest.

Al Ghanim called for continued efforts to strengthen dedication to public service and uphold the values of Shura and responsible citizenship. He also reaffirmed Qatar's established positions on Arab and Islamic issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, which he said would remain a central parliamentary and humanitarian priority.

During the session, HE the Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out Decree No. 58 of 2026, calling the council to convene its second ordinary session of the second legislative term.

Members subsequently selected the heads of the council's six permanent committees unopposed, in accordance with its internal regulations.

HE Khalid bin Ghanem Al Ali was elected as chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, while HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater was chosen to head the Internal and Foreign Affairs Committee. HE Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mannai was named chairman of the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee, and HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie will lead the Health, General Services and Environment Committee.

HE Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan was elected chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Media Committee, while HE Dr Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabit Al Dosari will head the Social Affairs, Labor and Housing Committee.



The session marks the start of the council's latest annual legislative period, with members continuing their legislative and oversight work across a range of national policy areas. (QNA)