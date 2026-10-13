Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Panel Discussion At Warsaw Security Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Warsaw: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign HE Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in a panel discussion entitled "Negotiating Peace in the Middle East: Lessons from the Frontlines of Diplomacy," during the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland.

The session addressed regional developments, mediation efforts, and prospects for cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Europe.

During the session, His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to dialogue and mediation for the peaceful resolution of disputes. He noted that keeping channels of communication open between the parties contributes to de-escalation, bridges differences, and creates the conditions necessary for reaching sustainable solutions. He further emphasized the importance of providing political support for mediation efforts, ensuring the parties' commitment to implementing agreements, and sharing international responsibility in supporting peace.

Regarding developments related to Iran, His Excellency emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts in coordination with regional and international partners, and of building trust through reciprocal and simultaneous steps, thereby contributing to de-escalation, ensuring freedom of navigation, and enhancing security and stability in the region.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to consolidate the ceasefire, implement agreed-upon commitments, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and support recovery and reconstruction efforts. He stressed that achieving sustainable peace requires a credible political horizon that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people, noting that reconstruction is an international responsibility calling for coordinated efforts and the mobilization of support.