Phone Call Between Prime Minister, Saudi Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A phone call was held on Tuesday between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

During the call, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests. He stressed that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at defusing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.